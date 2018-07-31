PillowTalk: Carries On Grandfather's Legacy

Timothy from Plainville called the PillowTalk love lines on Monday night to dedicate a song in memory of his grandfather Michael. As the story goes, Timothy's grandfather Michael liked to build clocks. But in his retirement, Michael was unable to do what he loved after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

Timothy told me, "In the last month I went to visit my grandmother and I took his old clock building books. I'm reading the books about how to build clocks so that I can finish the clocks that he never was able to build because of his Parkinson's. We lost him last year and I miss him."

Is he enjoying picking up where his grandfather left off? "I feel like it's in my DNA. It's something I like doing, I'm reading the books. It takes time. I'm going to do it and I'm going to finish building those clocks for him and my grandmother".

Another thing Timothy knew about his grandfather is that the song, Take Me Home, Country Roads by John Denver was a favorite of his.