Windsor Historical Society Trains For Kids March 23

Join the Windsor Historical Society on Saturday, March 23 at 10 AM for a special program on trains. Our Hands-On-History Learning Center will be transformed with model railroads and train-oriented play tables. Bob Bell in costume as the Railroad Baron leads the fun. Play with Lionel and G-scale sized trains, learn some secret train whistle codes and get your own whistle to take home. Make a paper engineer’s hat and play a piston game showing how a steam locomotive works. Learn how railroads got started and how locomotives and train cars changed over the years. This program is appropriate for families with pre-K through grade 3 children. We need to plan for adequate supplies, so please be sure to make your reservation as soon as you can but definitely by March 22. Just call 860-688-3813. COST: $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children, $3 members, $15 per family. For more information, contact the Society at 860/688-3813 or visit www.windsorhistoricalsociety.org for online registration. Snow date is Sunday, March 24, 2 PM to 3 PM.

The Windsor Historical Society, founded in 1921, invites visitors to explore the people, places, and events that have shaped Windsor for over four centuries. The Society’s museum includes changing and permanent exhibition galleries; a hands-on history learning center for families; a research library and manuscript collection housing Windsor photographs, documents, ephemera, and genealogical materials, a museum shop and two historic houses open to the public -- the 1758 Strong-Howard House and the 1767 Dr. Hezekiah Chaffee House. The Society is located at 96 Palisado Avenue (Route 159) and is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday. Tours of its two historic homes are offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. General admission to the library and historic houses is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors and students and free to children under 12 and WHS members. Visitors are free to browse the museum store, our Windsor history exhibit galleries, and the Hands-On-History Learning Center, thanks to the Town of Windsor and other generous donors.

96 Palisado Avenue Windsor, Connecticut 06095

Phone: (860- 688-3813) E-mail: [email protected]