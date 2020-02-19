PillowTalk:"Revitalizing My Faith In Family"

Kelly from Newington checked in with PillowTalk for the first time in a while. Perhaps because she had been away over the Christmas holiday.She went to visit her sister Stacy in Alaska. Kelly had never been to Alaska before. What was her first impression?

"It was beautiful! When you go in December, there's only about five hours of daylight. It was beautiful. It was very cold, about 10 to 20 degrees. We got a great view of what they call Mount Denali now." Mount Denali was formerly named Mount McKinley. Not only did she celebrate the holiday season, but she celebrated her birthday in late December.

What were some of the highlights of her trip That she considered the most fun? "Going on an ATV to get our Christmas tree. My sister gave me a wonderful neck less...a wonderful time for my birthday. We went to Karaoke. We went to the movies". Her birthday was December 20th.

And what did she want to say to her sister Stacy all the way in Alaska? "Thank you for revitalizing my faith in family I miss you. I love you. I'm so glad your surgery (ear) went well. Thank you for making me feel like I was wanted again."

Kelly asked me to play a song by Peter Cetera to send to her sister.