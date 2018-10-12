PillowTalk: Songs With Special Meaning

PillowTalk plays your favorite loves songs with special meaning.

It was love at first sight according to Mike from Prospect when he met his wife Arlene. " We just bumped into each other and started talking. We dated for three or four years and then got married. We've been married for 27 years and this song has always been one of our favorites". The song he is talking about is Wind Beneath My Wings by Bette Midler. Thanks Mike for calling from your car and keeping your night lite on as you are driving through the night together.

Kim called me from Munson, MA. She told me she has been listening to PillowTalk since she was about 3 years old and really loves Lite 100.5 WRCH. She has always loved the song Eyes Without A Face by Billy Idol.

Thanks for the family email from Maria who asked me to choose a song for her four children, Luana, Gabriella, Mateus and Lucas. I chose What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong. I got your return email. I'm glad all of you enjoyed it.

Video of Bette midler wind beneath my wings Live #BetteMidler

Video of Billy Idol - Eyes Without A Face