PillowTalk: Both Sides Of A Difference Of Opinion

It all started with a PillowTalk request for a song from Mike in Putnam. He wanted to hear I Will Always Love You but he wanted me to choose which version of the song to play as a request on the radio. It has always been an unspoken rule of mine that I would rather that listeners choose the song because PillowTalk is a show for the listeners and it's not about me. If any listener is really stuck, in the interest of time, I will help.

I put the ball back in Mike's court and asked him which one he would like to hear. He chose the original written by the songwriter, Dolly Parton. After hearing that, A caller referring to himself as "T" from Holyoke, MA called me and asked for the Whitney Houston version of the same song.

" I mean it's from the movie she was in with Kevin Costner. Nobody does it like her. It's just outstanding. It's just unbelievable".

T. wanted to play Whitney Houston for somebody special, "My wife Linda is a fantastic, wonderful person. I can't say enough about what a great person she is. She's an occupational therapist. She works with elderly people. It's a very tough job and she's just a great woman. She really is. I'm really lucky to have her".

It just goes to prove that different people have different tastes in music and just about everything else. I was more than happy to satisfy both tastes by playing both versions. Thanks you Cheshire, Rocky Hill, Hartford, Westfield, Bloomfield, Norman, Oklahoma and all who called to make PillowTalk requests and dedications

Video of Dolly Parton - I Will Always Love You - 1974