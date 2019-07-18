PillowTalk: "Always Special No Matter What We Do"

Their friendship is six years in the making. First-time PillowTalk caller Jeff from Bristol called us on his way home on Wednesday night.

"It's always been a little bit more than friends, me and her", he told me. "We 've known each other for six years and we're just getting back together. It's always been special, no matter what we do, no matter the distance between us. Whether it's 20 minutes or more than an hour we always some how connect back with each other. We've been dating for a little over a month, and I actually love her and that's why I'm calling right now, to let her know how much I actually do love her. I'm on my way to see her right now"

Jeff was talking about Ali, short for Alexandra who lives in Griswold. Ali just bought a house and is usually about an hour away from Jeff. "It's a work day right now, but I couldn't stand the distance between us", he said.

He wanted me to choose the song. It seemed very natural to choose the song, The Closer I Get To You. Sounds like lots of good things are just around the corner for Jeff and Ali.