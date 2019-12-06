PillowTalk: Kind Words From Katherine And Cindy

You hear about "Acts of Kindness" all the time. It's especially relevant during the holiday season. One of the easiest acts of kindness there is, is to get in touch with us on PillowTalk and send out a love message to share your feelings and let someone special know how much you care for them. It takes less than a minute by phone to set up. Very often listeners are motivated to write in, just like Katherine, who sent me this note by email on Thursday night:

:Hello Mr. Richards!

I’m writing to request a song for my son, Logan. He is 11 years old and just loves when your station plays Christmas music—he literally waits for it all year! He has even called in to you to make requests and you are always so kind to him. If you are able, could you please play “Dominic the Donkey” for him? He has requested special songs for his family in the past and we want to let him know how special he is to us! Thank you so much—

Kathy from Hebron

Also, Cindy from Haddam had some words of appreciation and thanks for what we do on PillowTalk. Thursday night she was relaxing in her room with the lights down low listening to PillowTalk. She wanted to wish everyone "a blessed and safe holiday season filled with hope and peace."

Video of Dominick The Donkey (Official Audio)