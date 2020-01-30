PillowTalk: Bob And Louise Celebrate 35

Bob from Berlin contacted me by email on Wednesday night. Bob is an artist and was drawing in his studio with PillowTalk on in the background. It thrills me to know that PillowTalk calms the mind, body and soul and in Bob's case gets his creative juices flowing. Actually I bet his wife Louise is the one who moves and motivates him. Bob got in touch so we could help him celebrate his 35th anniversary with Louise.

Bob told me that his request goes back to his first date night with Louise back in the 1970's. He told me when he wrote back to me that he had a tear in his eyes. That's what 35 years of love can do. Congratulations to Bob and Louise. May you have at least 35 more years together and thank you for turning to PillowTalk to help celebrate.