"My Mother Sent Me To The Grocery Store"

Anita from Watertown called PillowTalk recently to make a dedication and in the process, shared her love story with us. Anita is originally from Italy. She came to the states in 1971.

One day many years ago, Anita's mother sent her to the grocery store for a container of milk and a few other staples. It was then and there that she struck up a conversation and made a connection with Pat. Pat worked at the store. Pat was also originally from Italy. Pat came to the states a few years prior, in 1966.

It must have worked out just fine because Anita and Pat have been married for the last 44 years and now reside in Watertown. Anita told me, "I want to tell him that he is the best thing that ever happened to me and we have three wonderful kids: Angela, Pat Jr. and Tina".

Thanks for calling PillowTalk, Anita and sharing your story with us. I'm so glad I was able to keep you company on your way home. Calls like yours make my job a joy and make the night fly by.

She requested a classic song you may have heard once or twice in a commercial recently.