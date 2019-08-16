Canton Lobsterfest August 16 - 18

The crack of the claw. The crunch of that first bite of tender sweet corn on the cob. A smooth cup of clam chowder. Juicy, succulent lobster tail dunked in butter. Top that off with an ice cold beverage.

Summer isn't complete without a visit to the annual Canton Lobsterfest!

Canton Volunteer Fire Company, 14 Canton Springs Rd. holds their 39th annual event Friday, August 16th, 6PM-9:30; Saturday, August 17th, 12noon-9:30PM and Sunday, August 18th, 12noon-4PM until sold out. Tickets are sold the day of the event. Rain or shine.

Dinner $22.00 Includes one full Lobster, One Corn, New England Clam Chowder, and a Beverage of your choice.

Live music on Friday & Saturday nights.

Also available: A dessert bar, hot dogs, burgers, fries, chicken fingers and more.

Put an exclamation point on your Summer this weekend!

More information is available on the Canton Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page.