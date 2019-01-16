PillowTalk: Can't Wait To Get Together

One of the more pleasurable things about PillowTalk is to hear the happiness in listener's voices when they call in to make dedications. Many times it has to do with anticipation of what's to come.

Such was the case on Tuesday night when Patrick from Avon called the PillowTalk love lines to get his message out to Jackie in Hamden.

Pat's PillowTalk dedication: "I hope Friday night goes as planned. I'm looking forward, Jackie to getting together and having a great night." His request was that I play a song by Van Morrison.

Andy from Middletown took time to reach out to his brother John, who he doesn't get to see that often. He wanted him to know that he John was on his mind. Andy wanted a song by Sade.

Video of Van Morrison - Have I Told You Lately

Video of Sade - By Your Side (Official Video)

I welcome your love song requests, dedications and shoutouts every weeknight from 8pm to midnight. .Share your stories about the one you love too.