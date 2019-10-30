PillowTalk:"Can't Wait For You To Be Here"

Rosalee's voice sounded to me like the glowing first time pregant mother that we have all seen many times. I could hear the warm glow in her voice. Her son, who shall be Lennox isn't quite here yet. Rosalee from Windsor is a few months away from giving birth. Rosalee says, "I can't wait for him to be here."

She also had this to say about her husband Joshua : "I love you Joshua. I adore everything that you have done for me. I appreciate you being my husband and for putting up with me."

I think it's a PillowTalk first. A dedication for someone who is almost here. Wishing everyone involved all the best!