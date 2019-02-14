PillowTalk: Connects Connecticut and South Dakota

It started on Wednesday night with a dedication from Paul in West Hartford to his eldest sister Mary in South Dakota. Paul told me, " I love my sister Mary. She's the oldest of eight children so I always looked up to her. She's always encouraging us to be creative, silly and to have fun, write songs, sing songs and dance."

A marriage took her to Minnesota then, South Dakota. She's a grandmother many times over. Paul and his sister are planning a family reunion to take place this June. It's been several years since the family has been together. It's also will be a time to celebrate graduations among some of the younger members of the family.

Harwinton could be the site of their reunion. Another sister who often hosts family gatherings lives there and it's a central location for family members who live as far away as Maryland and Vermont. Proximity to a Connecticut or Rhode Island beach will be a plus, especially for landlocked family members.

Paul is a singer but is also learning to play the guitar. He hopes to learn the song Landslide in time for the reunion.

Mary on the other hand, heard her brother's dedication while listening to PillowTalk on Lite 100.5 WRCH in Watertown, South Dakota, using the RADIO.COM app.

"My brother Paul has been an inspiration my whole life. He is an artist himself, very creative. He's very good with my kids, who are now adults just doing fun music and arts and crafts with them".

The first song that came to Mary's mind for brother Paul was Saturday In The Park by Chicago.

