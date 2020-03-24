PillowTalk: Dedications With The World In Mind

In a weird sort of way this Coronavirus has brought the world together by keeping us apart. It's forced us to slow down and focused our attention out of necessity back to our homes and our local community. At the same time, because of technology the world community gets smaller all the time.

Monday night, I heard from Lisa on Facebook messenger who requested a song that I get requests for from time to time. Often, it doesn't have the feeling of a "PillowTalk love song." But because we're in the middle of a pandemic, the song seems more relevant again. We Are The World by U.S.A. For Africa was recorded in 1985 as a charity single to help African famine relief. It brought together more than 30 of the most high profile popular musicians at the time.

Keith from Wallingford on the other hand, was feeling the loss of Kenny Rogers last Friday night and wanted to hear one of his favorites. A song that Kenny recorded with The First Edition several years before Roger's solo career took off. Kenny also lended his voice to We Are The World.

Video of U.S.A. For Africa - We Are the World (Official Video)