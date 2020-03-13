PillowTalk:"You Should Have Seen The Tears"

It's perhaps the best Measure of success when it comes to the impact of a PillowTalk dedication. Tears. Yes, tears. We are not out to make anyone sad. Very often though, a PillowTalk dedication comes out of the radio or an app, and the person on the receiving end of the dedication ends up in tears. That's when a PillowTalk dedication really hits it's mark. Indicative of getting to the "heart" of the matter.

Paul from New Britain on Thursday night. He has known Damaris for about 11 years. They lived in the same apartment complex. One day they happened to lock eyes. Paul told me that he felt he had run into the one who was meant for himself. He also got the feeling that Damaris had met someone equally special.

His PillowTalk dedication on Thursday night: " You have always been there for me. I will always be there for you." He called me back after we did the dedication on the air. Paul said, "Thank you. You did a great job. You should have seen the tears."

How special and spectacular was Marvin Gaye? Watch and see why they used to call him "Marvelous."