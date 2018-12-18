PillowTalk: Made In The Shade

We all have different ways of expressing ourselves. I've always been amazed at friends I've known that can draw things well either from their imagination or copying something from a piece of paper or photo. I had two friends in elementary school that would leave people in awe. One could draw futuristic things in detail like a car or a rocket ship from nothing in two minutes or less. The other could bring sketches to life in an instant.

If you or a young person you know is showing potential in this area, they may want to sign up for this. As the weather gets cold and activities move indoors here's something to keep your teen occupied during winter break.

The West Hartford Library is offering something they call "Critical Shading For Teens" for students in grades 6 through 12 on Saturday December 29th from 2-3pm in the Noah Webster Branch library board room.

Learn tips and tricks from a former graphic novel colorist. Seating is limited and registration is required.Sign up online or by calling the teen department at 860-561-6996.