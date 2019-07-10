PillowTalk: Shout Out To Her "Bestest"

July 10, 2019
Dean Richards

From the very beginning of the phone call to PillowTalk, there wasn't any doubt. Bailey is her guy. Isabella from Hartford called with a dedication this week on a mission.Her dedication to Bailey? "You're the best" she said about Bailey. "There is no other. You have no competition" A song by Barry White sealed the deal.

Robert from Torrington had a message for Diane: "I love you very much and I will always love you no matter what happens" A song by Lonestar completes the dedication 

Jennifer from New Britain had two important people on her mind,  her grandmother Stella and her father Ron. A song by Diana Ross captures her emotion.

 

 

