PillowTalk: Shout Out To Her "Bestest"

From the very beginning of the phone call to PillowTalk, there wasn't any doubt. Bailey is her guy. Isabella from Hartford called with a dedication this week on a mission.Her dedication to Bailey? "You're the best" she said about Bailey. "There is no other. You have no competition" A song by Barry White sealed the deal.

Video of You Are The First, My Last, My Everything (Barry White)

Robert from Torrington had a message for Diane: "I love you very much and I will always love you no matter what happens" A song by Lonestar completes the dedication

Video of Lonestar - I&#039;m Already There (Message From Home) [Official Video]

Jennifer from New Britain had two important people on her mind, her grandmother Stella and her father Ron. A song by Diana Ross captures her emotion.