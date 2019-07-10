PillowTalk: Shout Out To Her "Bestest"
From the very beginning of the phone call to PillowTalk, there wasn't any doubt. Bailey is her guy. Isabella from Hartford called with a dedication this week on a mission.Her dedication to Bailey? "You're the best" she said about Bailey. "There is no other. You have no competition" A song by Barry White sealed the deal.
Robert from Torrington had a message for Diane: "I love you very much and I will always love you no matter what happens" A song by Lonestar completes the dedication
Jennifer from New Britain had two important people on her mind, her grandmother Stella and her father Ron. A song by Diana Ross captures her emotion.