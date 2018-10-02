PillowTalk: Back Together Again

It's exhilarating! The prospect of getting back into a relationship with someone you love that you have been without. It was a pleasure on Monday night to start the month of October with a call from Kim in Vernon. Kim called sounding very happy to let me know that she and Frenchie have gotten back together. Kim has been a consistent caller to the PillowTalk love lines over a number of years. This time she is filled with optimism. Her dedication: "I'm so glad that we are getting back together. This time we are going to make everything work out". We wish Kim and Frenchie all the best going forward starting with a song by Celine Dion.

I was paired with a golfing partner earlier in the day. While walking the golfing links with Dave he informed me that Lite 100.5 WRCH has a button on his car radio. He and especially his wife Nell listen to the station quite often. I was more than happy to do a dedication to Nell from husband Dave who loves Nell very much. I played a song by Diana Krall. Dave is a wonderful guy and really gives the golf ball a ride.

Video of Céline Dion - My Heart Will Go On