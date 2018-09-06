PillowTalk: Missing His Spitfire

Bruce from South Hadley, MA calls Nina his "spitfire". The years they were together were the best three years of Bruce's life.

Nina had to leave the area and move away to be closer to her sister who was going through some health issues.

On Wednesday night Bruce reached out to Nina long distance to let her know how wonderfull those years were, how much he misses her and is thinking about her.

A classic love song by the one and only Lou Rawls explains the rest of what Bruce is feeling.