PillowTalk:"I Kept Checking My Watch"

A great call from Lauren in Bristol on Thursday night on PillowTalk.

On it's face, it was just a birthday dedication from Lauren to her fiance Christian. But it turned out to be a lot more. They met on an on line dating service. She had gone out on about six or seven dates before she met Christian. She told me that during all of those other dates, she kept checking her watch. An obvious sign that she couldn't wait for the dates to end.

Christian was different. She had a feeling about him and she didn't have to check her watch. They dated for about two years and plan to marry next year. The festivities will probably take place in Prospect. Lauren's birthday was back on January 20th. Christian decided to throw a birthday party for her five days later on January 25. That party turned into a marriage proposal as Christian had all of their friends over at their house.

Christian, Lauren hopes you had an awesome birthday. She loves you so much. She is so glad that she met you and she can't wait to be your wife. You mean the world to Lauren. Congratulations. Lauren chose a song we thought you would like by Phil Collins.