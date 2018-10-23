PillowTalk: "Thanks Dad For Being So Outstanding"

Diane from New Britain thinks about her father, Henry every day. On the second anniversary of his passing, he is definitely at the forefront of her thoughts on this night.

Henry was originally from Lewiston, ME.

Diane's PillowTalk dedication to her dad was one of thanks for being "so outstanding and so giving."

What did she want listeners to know about her father? "His sweet tooth" braking into a chuckle as she gave my question some thought.

Diane recalled "He loved Black Forrest Cake which was his mother's recipe and French Canadian meat pie. He was all about the ocean and Ebb Tide was one of his favorite songs".