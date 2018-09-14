PillowTalk: Meditation Rescues Susan's Night

The other night Susan from Enfield called me to make a PillowTalk dedication. She needed to hear a song to calm herself down because she couldn't sleep. I immediately wanted to share with her something I have done in that situation to go to sleep.

I suggested she do something called a "body scan" meditation. Lying on your back, simply follow your breath and focus your mind's eye starting on the crown of your head and it's contact with your pillow. Continuing to follow your breath, just scan your body all the way down and don't miss a thing. That includes, head, face, neck, shoulders, arms, elbows, torso, legs, knees, ankles and toes.

Tonight, Susan called me back to thank me and to let me know that what I suggested worked. She started with the crown of her head and the last thing she remembers was getting down as far as her knees then, falling asleep.

She also wanted to send a song by Snow Patrol to her husband John. She told me that her husband has recently retired.

Susan said, " The house has gotten a lot smaller. Please be patient".