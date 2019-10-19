PillowTalk: Finding Humor In A Sad Situation

First thing I noticed when I talked to Wes from West Haven is that he is from the South. I found out later that he hails from Mississippi. The second thing I noticed about Wes is that he has a wonderful sense of humor. This past Wednesday night in case you forgot, was the night that the wind and the rain came pouring through our state. It caused lots of damage and knocked out power for a number of residents. Wes knows all about that. He told me on the PillowTalk love lines that a tree fell on his house.Wednesday night. It came down damaging the roof over the room adjacent to the one he was in at the time.

One of the people who is there to support him is Heather who he wanted to dedicate a song to.Seeing the funny side of his misfortune, Wes wanted to dedicate, Cant Help Falling In Love by Elvis Presley. His love message to Heather, "I love you very much".

Also we wanted to say congratulatons to Paul and Diane of Bristol. Diane called PillowTalk to extend the celebration of their 32nd wedding anniversary which was the day before. They were fixed up on a blind date by a friend. She told me, "The minute I saw him, I knew he was the one." Diane wanted me to choice the song. I went with one by Shania Twain.

Video of Elvis Presley - Can&#039;t Help Falling In Love (Audio)