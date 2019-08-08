PillowTalk: Given Up On Love?

Have you hit a rough patch when it comes to love relationships? Have you cashed in your last chip for taking a chance on romance? If you've all but given up, this real life PillowTalk love story offers hope. It proves that you can never give up on finding love.

Bruce from Westfield was married to the same lady for 62 years until an illness took her away. Marion from Southwick, MA experienced a very similar story. She was previously married to a man for many, many years and his life was taken by an illness. Well, Bruce and Marion bumped into each other and have fallen in love. Last November, Bruce asked Marion to be his fiancee. She said, "Yes".

Bruce called PillowTalk tonight to share his good fortune with our listeners. He is so happy that he met Marion. Meeting her has allowed Bruce to live and love again. Rod Stewart's version of Have I Told You Lately got the call on the PillowTalk love lines.

Video of rod stewart Have I Told You Lately best ever version

Kelly loves Lite 100.5 WRCH. She listens and takes us with her everywhere thanks to the RADIO.COM app. Kelly is a nurse and Wednesday night she was listening to PillowTalk on her way home from work at about 5:30 PM. PillowTalk at 5:30? How is that possible? Kelly was listening in Victorville, CA in San Bernardino County!!!!! Her pick for the ride home was a song by Steve Perry.