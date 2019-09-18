PillowTalk: Proposed Beneath The Brooklyn Bridge

Fallon and Ray are from Rhode Island, They have been dating for nine years. Earlier this summer in July, Ray proposed to Fallon under the Brooklyn Bridge.

Fallon reached out to the PillowTalk love lines as she was driving through the night on Tuesday. Her message: " Tell Ray that I love him so much. I love our son Sonny very much too. I'm so excited and can't wait to get married in December".

Fallon brought a great song to the party Tuesday night. Have You Ever Seen The Rain? by Creedence Clearwater Revival. One of my favorite first notes in any song ever and John Fogerty at his vocal best.

Video of Creedence Clearwater Revival: Have You Ever Seen The Rain?

Received this text from Stephanie:

"Hi I just heard you on the radio can u play The Reason by hoobastank? This was my husband' s and my song when we met 16 yrs ago and our 10 year anniversary is coming up on the 25th. If u play this I’m gonna record it and send it to him. Thank u!"

We sent this song out to Stephanie's husband, Rick.