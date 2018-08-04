PillowTalk: John's Trip To A Watertown Bank: Priceless

As the host of PillowTalk, I'm always thinking about all the aspects of love and relationships.

For example, how do people meet in kindergarden or elementary school and end up spending the rest of their lives together? How does someone who doesn't initially give the other person the time of day fall in love with someone and turn the situation completely around. There are so many sets of different circumstances that can bring two people together.

Friday night, John from Oakville called me on the PillowTalk love lines with a dedication for Patricia from Torrington. How did John and Patricia meet? John walked into a bank in Watertown. John was tipped off by the bank manager that a lady was interested in meeting him. That lady was Patricia. They were both single and free at the time and so the rest is history. John, you are a very lucky guy! Thank you for sharing your story with PillowTalk.

John called to let Patricia know that he loves her very much. John requested a newer song by Keith Urban.