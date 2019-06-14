PillowTalk: School's Out Weddings Are In

It's a great time of year. School is out. Students are free to celebrate accomplishment and look forward to their next phase. The weather is warming up. Two hearts are becoming one and PillowTalk is in the middle of it all thanks to your dedications and love messages.

A message from Cynthia via email on a very special weekend ahead :

"I'd like to send a big shout out to my daughter Jillian and her fiance Tony who are tying the knot this Saturday. I'm over the moon happy for them. Can you play "My Wish" by Rascal Flatts".

Video of Rascal Flatts - My Wish ( NO SKIPPING in this vid)

And this from Sharon in New Britain:

"Hello Dean,

I would like to dedicate a song to my boyfriend, Nick. He is a teacher, and tomorrow is his last day of school.

Could you please play Our Song, "Show Me What I'm Looking For" by Carolina Liar? Thank you so much. I love your program!

Sharon in New Britain"

Video of Carolina Liar - Show Me What I&#039;m Looking For (Video)

This came via email from Shannen B:

"Hi can you please play Phil Collins in the air tonight? I just realized what my calling is....to join the US National Guard and I'm scared and nervous so I would like to thank God and my family for helping me become the person I am today" .