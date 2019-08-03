PillowTalk: Love & Romance Fills Up Friday NIght

Friday night, PillowTalk was happy to open the door to many new and different listeners. Rick and Rhoda from Bolton have been together 36 years. I asked Rick, "What are some of the keys to keeping it together for almost four decades?" Rick says, "Understanding and Communication. I couldn't live without her." We had some fun playing Escape (The Pina Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes.

Video of 10. Rupert Holmes - Escape (The Piña Colada Song)

Mary Jo and Jennifer are sisters. They lost their mother, Jeanette a few months ago. Friday night it was a sisters night out and they enjoyed Carpenters Remembered at Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk, CT. On the way home, they asked that I play one of their mother's favorite Carpenters songs. I was glad to make their time together memorable and to let music help them through a time of adjustment.

Video of The Carpenters - Close To You (1970)

Last but not least, thank you so much to Suzanne of Meriden for her PillowTalk dedication and the following kind words:

"Hi Dean, Thanks for giving people the chance to see that love still exists...& for those who have suffered loss, that love can be achieved more than once in a lifetime... If you have time, May I please request the song : Lee Ann Womack – "I Hope You Dance" for my 4 children, Michael, Ed, Laura, & John...who, I hope, will always take time to seek out some fun & beauty in nature...& in life from their Mom in Meriden, Suzanne."