Census Recruitment Events Across CT This Week

January 21, 2020 — As part of a national recruiting campaign, the United States Census Bureau is partnering with several local organizations to host Census job information sessions where potential applicants can learn more about open positions and the hiring process. Census jobs offer flexible schedules, paid training, and competitive pay. Filling these positions is critical to ensure a complete and accurate count is achieved in each community across the country.

The Census Bureau recently announced hourly pay increases to $23.50 an hour in Hartford and New Haven Area Census Office (ACO) regions, which includes a large portion of the state, for critical enumerator positions. The Census positions are a great way for holiday seasonal workers, students, retirees and workers in the gig economy to line up spring and summer employment opportunities. For more information or to apply, visit 2020census.gov/jobs

Census Recruitment Events in Connecticut:

Wednesday, January 22

Press Conference (4p) and Census Job Fair (4-6p)

Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and U.S. Representative Rosa DeLauro

New Haven City Hall on 165 Church Street

Friday, January 24

Census Info Presentation (10a) and Census Job Fair (10a-12p)

U.S. Representative John Larson and Hartford Communities That Care

Phillips Metropolitan CME Church on Main Street, Hartford

Census Job Fairs at Bridgeport Public Libraries

North Branch on 3455 Madison Avenue (10a-1p)

Black Rock Branch on 2705 Fairfield Avenue (11a-2p)

Eastside Branch on 1174 East Main Street (11a-2p)

Main Branch on 925 Broad Street (11a-3p)

Saturday, January 26

Census Forum on Hard to Count Communities

CT Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, CT General Assembly’s Black & Puerto Rican Caucus, CGA’s Hispanic Caucus

Gateway College on 20 Church Street, North Haven

"While a Census is a national event, in order to be successful, it must be conducted at the local level. This starts with hiring people to work in their own communities,” said Jeff Behler, regional director, New York Census Bureau. “We continue to work with our wonderful Census partners in Connecticut to ensure that together we provide easy and ample opportunities for local community members to apply for Census jobs.”

The 2020 Census Jobswebsite allows applicants to apply for a range of positions, including census takers, recruiting assistants, office operations supervisors, clerks, census field supervisors and other positions by completing a single application online. Census jobs offer flexible work hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends, paid training, and travel reimbursement.

To apply, residents must have the following qualifications:

Be at least 18 years old

Have a valid Social Security number

Be a U.S. citizen*

Have a valid email address

Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after Dec. 31, 1959

Applicants will be placed in an applicant pool for 2020 Census positions in which they qualify for as jobs become available in their area. Applications will remain active and updateable throughout the 2020 Census recruiting and hiring period. For more information, contact 1-855-JOB-2020 and select option three. Applicants may also contact the Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339. For more information, please visit the 2020 Census Jobs page or the Census Bureau’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages.

* Non-citizens may be hired in certain circumstances. Consistent with law, the Census Bureau will hire non-citizen translators as census takers who are legally entitled to work in the U.S. on an as-needed-basis during 2020 peak field operations, if there are no available citizens who can be hired with the necessary non-English language skills. Census Bureau recruiting and hiring systems will be updated consistent with this approach.