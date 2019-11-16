PillowTalk: Friday Night Lite Highlights

Nice to hear from the town of Ivoryton with a PillowTalk dedication on Friday night. Tom from Ivoryton has known Elizabeth for about 50 years. She was his prom date years ago. You can approximate the math. The attraction is still there. Tom moved all the way from San Diego and gave up the lifestyle to be with her. Tom's PillowTalk dedication on Friday,"Elisabeth, this is Tom. I have a wonderful song for you that says everything about you And, I'm glad I met you". The song: First Time Ever I Saw Your Face by Roberta Flack. On a personal note, I think that is one of the most beautiful love songs ever writen and recorded. Tom loves listening to PillowTalk and has been with us for many years. For that, I am grateful.

Another PillowTalk dedication came from Alyssa from Southington. She is a junior high school student with her eyes on the Southington - New Britain football game on Friday night. She was on her way home with her mom in the car. They asked me to play You Say, the hit song by Lauren Daigle. Southington High remained undefeated at home with their shutout victory over New Britain.

Video of Roberta Flack - First Time Ever I Saw Your Face 1972