PillowTalk: Sue Ann Was The Girl Next Door

Congratulations to Margaret of Burlington! She called to inform me Wednesday night that she and Peter got married last June at a big outdoor wedding last year in Burlington. And she called to dedicate a song to her husband to tell him, "That I still can't help falling in love with him". We played their wedding song on PillowTalk. Haley Reinharts version of Elvis Presley's classic love song.

While Margaret and Peter are just getting started, Sue Ann and Raymond from Portland are still going strong after 40 years. They were childhood sweethearts. "I was the girl next door", Sue Ann revealed in our phone conversation. They got an early start, Sue Ann was 19 and Raymond was 21 when they married. Sue Ann wants Raymond to know how much she loves him. She requested a song by Hall & Oates.

Barbara from New Hartford called me on the way home from work to tell me that she had a really rough day all the way around and needed to hear a song by Kenny Loggins to calm her down and make things right again.

Video of Haley Reinhart - Can&#039;t Help Falling In Love (Official Audio)

Video of Hall &amp; Oates : Sara Smile (HQ) Live German TV 1976