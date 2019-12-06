PillowTalk: Slow Dance Leads To Romance

Nice to hear from Allen from Colchester the other night with an update on what's happening in the love department. Several years back at Christmas time, Allen was decking the halls and trimming the holiday tree with Tressa. He made a dedication on PillowTalk at the time. When their song came on the radio back then, he spontaneously asked Tressa for a slow dance.

Fast forward several years to the other night. Allen and Tressa are trimming the tree once again, but this time they are married and have been for three years. Allen filled me in and told me their wedding song was the song they dedicated at Christmas time by The Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The other night Allen was in the car, on his way home to Tressa and couldn't wait to get there. He loves her very much and is thrilled that PillowTalk brought them closer together,