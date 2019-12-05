PillowTalk: Holiday Love To The Little Ones

Mason's first word was for his grandfather, John. He calls him "Buppa". He calls his grandmother, Sue "Mema." John and Sue live in Torrington. Mason is 17 months old and lives in New Hartford with his mom and dad, Margaret and Derek. Sue called PillowTalk on Wednesday night to wish Mason and the rest of his family a "holly jolly Christmas." Mason's favorite Christmas song is Frosty The Snowman.

Rose Marie from Agawam did a lot of cooking and baking over Thanksgiving. She has also finish approximately 50 Christmas cards and mailed them out. Wednesday night she was recouping quietly on the couch with her cat. She had her night lite on. She called PillowTalk with her 3 month old grandson, Caden on her mind. Caden is from Enfield. Her thoughts were also far away on her daughter Amy who lives outside of San Francisco. She needed a holiday favorite from Perry Como to put her at ease. Nobody else can put you at ease like "Mr. C."

