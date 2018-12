I hope you are enjoying The 36 Hours Of Christmas on Lite 100.5 WRCH. Here is a sampling of Christmas songs throughout the world. What ever the language, I hope these beautiful songs send a message that says "Peace On Earth."

Enjoy and if you are just visiting I hope one of these songs reminds you of home with your family and friends!

Video of Lulajże Jezuniu - Traditional Polish Christmas song

Video of Il Est Né (He is Born) - traditional French Christmas carol

Video of The Portuguese Christmas Song

Video of TRADITIONAL & CLASSIC CHRISTMAS SONG - TONTTU / ELF - MUSIC FROM FINLAND