New Britain To Salute Veterans This Monday

New Britain Mayor Erin E. Stewart and Veterans Commission Chairman Peter Scirpo announced on Friday that the City of New Britain will be hosting a Veterans Day Service at Central Park on Monday, November 11th at 11 a.m. to honor all Veterans.

The Veterans Day Service is a commemorative ceremony at the Central Park War Memorials which pays tribute to and recognizes and honors the men and women who have served or are still serving in the United States military. The Service will include placing of wreaths on each Memorial, invocations, and cadence, “Taps”, and vocals by the New Britain High School Madrigal and Band students. While wreaths will be placed at all of the Memorials typically visited during the Veterans Day Services, a formal ceremony will not take place at those locations.

Mayor Stewart said, “While many Americans will never know the true extent of the bravery, courage, and strength that our veterans have displayed while in the service, we know that they are without a doubt our country’s greatest heroes. New Britain and the City’s Veterans Commission are proud to honor all our veterans and thank them for the contributions they have made to our nation and community.

For more information, please call the Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Department at 860‑826‑3362 or visit http://www.newbritainct.gov/services/community/veterans/default.htm

Another ceremony honoring Veterans will take place at CCSU in Alumni Hall, which is located in the Student Center, on Monday, November 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

