PillowTalk: "Crazy About You Just Like When We First Met"

We were trying to time Elias' dedication just right. Monday was Aida's birhtday. Elias and Aida are from Meriden and have been married for 26 years. Aida is going to school taking night courses. Elias was waiting to drive her home and wanted her to hear her birthday dedication on the radio in their car. Elias opened his heart unconditonally in a beautiful dedication to his wife on her birthday:

"Hi Aida, this is Elias. I just want to tell you how much I love you. I hope you had an amazing day today. I had so much fun with you. I'm so crazy about you just like when we first met. I appreciate you. I pray that God continues to bless you and gives you every desire of your heart. That we continue to have many awesome years like we've had 'til now. We've been 26 married and 28...you've been amazing then and you are now. Love you and hope you enjoy the rest of your day, your birthday today".

Elias left the choice of the song to me. He referred to Aida as "amazing" so, I went with a song by Lonestar. WIthout a doubt, Elias truly loves his wife, Aida.