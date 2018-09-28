PillowTalk: Comfort And Kind Words

It was wonderful to hear from Richard in Wallingford and to know from what he told me that he and his wife Sandy derive comfort from the weeknight mood of PillowTalk. He said that they are going through a trying time right now and enjoy being next to each other with PillowTalk on the radio. He wants Sandy to know that he loves her very much and that everything goes well moving forward. Richard and Sandy were in the mood to hear any song by Simply Red.

Things are just beginning for Spencer from Storrs who wanted to reach out to Meg also in Storrs. His message: "I love you. I hope you're doing okay and having a good night tonight". A song by Owl City was the pick on the PillowTalk love lines.

Video of Simply Red - Holding Back The Years