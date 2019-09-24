PillowTalk: Keeps Her Close Even When Far Away

Even though Bob's wife is in Colorado taking care of a grandchild, a PillowTalk dedication keeps them close.

Congratulations to Bob and Linda of Eastford. They are coming up on 30 years of marriage on September 29, 2019. The song Bob requested and dedicated to Linda by the band Heart, has always been "their song".

I asked Bob if there was a secret to keeping a marriage together for almost 30 years. He told me this: "Short on sanity long on love".

Video of Heart - Alone (Official Video)

Bethany from Hartford wanted to sincerely thank Sherman of Windsor for always being there and all of his support. Bethany told me it had to be a song by Journey, any song by Journey. From a long list she chose Faithfully

Video of Journey - Faithfully (Official Video)

Aras from Brookfield turned to PillowTalk to reach out to Christina with a song by Billy Joel