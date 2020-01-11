PillowTalk: Revisited After 19 Years

So the phone rings on PillowTalk on Friday night. I answer and to my shock and surprise, it's Kate from West Hartford. Kate informs me that this is the first time she is calling me in 19 years. Yes, I was here in 2001 taking dedications and requests on PillowTalk. Then she goes a little farther and tells me that 19 years ago she called because she and Greg had just started dating. She told me that she couldn't remember the reason behind the call. But, she did remember that I had recommended a song for her.

Kate and Greg have been married for 15 years and have three fabulous children: Joe, Tim and Caroline. Kate wanted Greg to know that with all that goes on with family, activities and all, she loves her husband very much and that "the last 19 years have been"wonderful." The song I recommended years ago and that Kate wanted to hear on Friday is by Gordon Lightfoot. Her children go to many of the same schools that I attended as I was born and raised in the town of West Hartford. We had a great conversation.

Thank you to everyone for listening all these years.