Native Americans in Connecticut before the Casinos

Many Connecticut residents know that Native Americans lived here before the early seventeenth century onset of European settlement. Did they disappear after the Pequot War of 1637 to re-emerge in the 1980’s with the building of Foxwoods Casino? Or were they always here?

On Thursday, February 12, 2020 at 7 p.m., please join us at Windsor Historical Society for a fascinating presentation by Dr. Jason Mancini, Executive Director of Connecticut Humanities. Mancini has explored account books, military, customs, and maritime records, town records, land records, narratives and literature such as The Last of the Mohicans, and more in his search for Native Americans in Connecticut through the18th and 19th centuries. Follow his journey through historical records and the detective work he used to bring their stories to life. Previous to his posting at Connecticut Humanities, Mancini was the Executive Director of the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.

The cost for this program is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $4 for WHS members. 860-688-3813 or windsorhistoricalsociety.org for information or for online payment. The snow date is February 13 at 7 p.m.