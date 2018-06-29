PillowTalk: Instant Messages Drive Dedications

Friends and lovers who love PillowTalk kept me busy with instant messages on Facebook Thursday night. Kathy from Watertown let me know that she enjoys listening to PillowTalk on her way home.

She told me, " It's so relaxing." She reached out to me for a dedication as a new friend on Facebook. Her husband Henry is always close to her heart and she wanted to tell her husband "You are my love forever". A song with special meaning for Kathy is by Journey.

"Great show Dean" is Eddie's instant message from West Nyack, NY. He loves the fact that he has been married to his wife Lorraine for "25 plus years". "Time (Clock of the Heart) by Culture Club says it best for Eddie and Lorraine.

Maria from Bloomfield was in the mood for romance with a dedication to Jesse in Enfield. "I love you, mi amour" was her message along with a song from Jennifer Lopez.

Video of Journey - Open Arms (Live)

Video of Culture Club - Time (Clock Of The Heart)