Can You Guess Your Connecticut Connections?

You've heard their songs. You love their songs. That's why we play their songs. While we play their songs very often we have the chance and the time to look a little deeper at not only where the songs came from, but also where the artists came from.

Back at the beginning when they were inspired by something they heard or someone who meant a lot to them or encouraged them. Many of them were rooted right here in Connecticut before out of necessity they sought a wider audience and with that found greener pastures.

See if you can come up with the answers:

1. He's the bass player in the band Matchbox 20. He went to high school in Woodbridge, CT. Who is he?

2. Three brothers in this band were born in Hartford and South Windsor. I have it on good authority from my first cousin that my Aunt Hazel babysat for one of them when they lived in Hartford. You may have heard their song Africa. Who are they?

3. He is the lead singer of the band Sugar Ray. All indications are that he was born in Hartford in the late 1960's. Who is he?

4. This duo sold more than 90 million records between 1969 and 1983. They were born in New Haven and were inspired by the music of and recording techniques of Les Paul and Mary Ford. Who are they?

5. He has won numerous Grammy Awards and been nominated for many more. His skill on the guitar has allowed him to play across many musical styles and hold his own with some of the best players on the planet. He was born in Bridgeport. Who is he?

Answers will be in this space tomorrow night.