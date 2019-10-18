PillowTalk: Helping Romance Catch Fire

At the very beginning how much do you really know about someone? All indications are that there might be chemistry. She's got a sense of humor and you seem to communicate well. You seem to get each other so far but the next step you take has to hit the mark.

So Mike from Wethersfield called about an RN named Emily from Vernon. They have been talking on line and started developing their own language between them. The rest has yet to be determined. So when Mike called PillowTalk we wanted to find that song that sends a message and hits it's mark.

Mike called on "the PillowTalk guy" to pull an appropriate song out of the hat. I think we did well. Mike and I came up with (God Must Have Spent) A Little More Time On You by N'Sync.

It promised to be a long night for Emily at work. Mike's message :"Thinking of you while you're working an all-nighter. Looking forward to drinks and mozzarella sticks."

I wish Mike and Emily the best of luck as they move forward and thanks for planting the seeds of romance with a PillowTalk dedication.