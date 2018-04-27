Creative Outlet In Husband's Memory

It was pleasant catching up with Gerry from Wethersfield on Thursday night. She was missing her husband Paul, who she lost four years ago at age 92. Prior to that she had taken care of him for several years. To help her cope and to keep Paul's memory alive, she has returned to a favorite hobby...painting! She told me on the PillowTalk love lines that she paints while enjoying the music and the mellow mood of PillowTalk. She also writes poetry and recalls the stories that she and her husband shared over the years. She does this in part, to document Pauls life to create a history for the grandchildren to have.

She called in to request More Than I Can Say by Leo Sayer. It's a song with special meaning. It's one of the many songs that Gerry and her husband used to enjoy listening to.

Thanks for calling in with an update on how you are doing, Gerry, telling me more about you and keeping your husband's memory alive. I'm glad you are still with us and that PillowTalk provides a creative mood and some comfort for you every weeknight.