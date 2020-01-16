PillowTalk: Will Student Crush Be More?

He was her teacher in middle school. After all these years Tammy in Cromwell still has feelings for him. She called the PillowTalk love lines on Wednesday night to share her feelings:

"Well back in the day he used to be my teacher in Middle School. I had a crush on him. As years became more so that we were in the same age group, we became very good friends. I've been giving little hints and clues here and there and he just blows it off like friends just blow things off. I just want to let him know how I really feel about him".

She told me that she started to have real feelings for him about 15 or 20 years ago. Where would she like to things go from here?

"Well I hope it grows into more than a friendship. If it doesn't, it is what it is", but I pretty much hope it turns into more than a friendship", she said.

"Does he listen to PillowTalk?", I asked.

"That, I don't know. I'm hoping that he does" she answered.

We put it out there and we will see what happens. Stayed tuned. Tammy asked for a song by REO Speedwagon