PillowTalk: How Cute Is This?

What a hoot! I can only imagine the joy and surprise of a six year old young lady getting a birthday love dedication on the radio! The reaction of a six year old hearing my voice say " Happy Birthday Janiyah from Waterbury from your Uncle Jeff in Middletown. Your uncle hopes you have the best birthday ever!"

What a thoughtful thing for uncle Jeff to do. I am so glad that I got to play a part in this. Something I hope six year old Janiyah never forgets. Uncle Jeff knows that his niece loves the song Havana by Camila Cabello.

On Monday of this past week, I happened to be walking down Farmington Avenue in West Hartford center on my way to a store to pick up a smoothie that I had pre-ordered. As I rounded the corner from South Main Street a lady standing at a parking meter kiosk stopped and asked me and said, "Can you help me, please?"

She didn't have any change and was trying to use plastic, a card to pay the fee and was having difficulty. Also, the reflection of the hot summer sun made it difficult to read the directions on the screen. She was from out of town and unfamiliar with the way the meters worked and all she wanted to do was get to a nearby restaurant on time so that she could enjoy lunch with her friends.

I didn't have any change either but being in my hometown and being familiar with the neighborhood, I knew that there was a bank several doors down and across the street where I could get change for the meter. So, I told the lady, "Stay here, I'm going to get two dollars in change, there's a bank over there."

I ran across the street and in less than five minutes I came back from the bank with the change for Dotty from Wethersfield to put in the meter so that she could go have lunch. She was thrilled.

I, though was the one who benefited the most from the whole experience. That could have been my mother, a sister, a friend or neighbor. I felt so good. It made my day to help someone I didn't even know and make a new friend. So on Tuesday night when I returned to work a played her a song by Louis Armstrong.

