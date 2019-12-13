PillowTalk: Need To Graduate Leads To Love

Sandy from Simsbury needed three credits in order to graduate from college. She struggled though when it came to computer science. Sandy needed a tutor, but where was she to turn.

Having almost hit a brick wall, she turned to her father for advice. Her dad was a college professor at the same University. Sandy's dad knew of a gifted student by the name of Dale.

Dale became Sandy's tutor and in the process they fell in love. Sandy and Dale have been married for 35 years. Sandy called PillowTalk on Thursday night to let her husband know just how much she loves him.

"I'm looking forward to spending Christmas with him once again", she said. Dale is what she wants for Christmas and that song by Mariah Carey. Here's a song for everyone who got to see Mariah in her Christmas red at Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday night.