PillowTalk: Keeps Getting Better For Jason & Tonya

Jason and Tonya from Simsbury met on a dating app. They communicated several times before meeting in person. After meeting at Elizabeth Park and going to dinner in West Hartford Center, things have really taken off from there. This Sunday is sort of a celebration of the progress of their involvement with each other.

Jason called PillowTalk to make a dedication to Tonya. He wanted to pass along a message to her that he in fact had tickets to a special concert this coming Sunday. Tickets to State House in New Haven for Thomas Dolby. Sounds like a really interesting night in which Dolby is supposed to deconstruct many of his most well known songs, highlighting the creative process with just a handful of instruments.

We were more than happy to play the song Jason requested. Enjoy the concert and may it propel their relationship forward.