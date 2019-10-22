PillowTalk: Winning Tickets Just In Time For Birthday

Fathers were on the minds of PillowTalk listeners on Monday night and one of them perfectly coincided with a ticket giveaway PillowTalk is doing this week.

First Bethany called from Middletown called to play a song in memory of her father Douglas, The third anniversary of his passing is coming up at the end of this month. Bethany needed to express how much she is missing her dad at this time. "I'm truly missing you dad. I wish you were here", she said. Bethany suggested that I choose the song. We chose the song, Dance With My Father by Luther Vandross.

A beautiful dedication from Sherman in Hartford in memory of his father, T-Voe. Sherman's message: "Living your spirit through me. I miss you every day." Sherman dedicated My Way by Frank Sinatra.

By the way, PillowTalk is giving away tickets all this week to Paul Anka Sings Sinatra, coming to Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, November 10th courtesy of Mohegan Sun - Full of Life!

Our first winner on Monday night, Cynthia from Prospect, CT will be having a birthday the following day. Turns out that the tickets will be quite the birthday present for Cynthia! Congratulations!

Video of Luther Vandross - Dance With My Father