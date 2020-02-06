PillowTalk: Wedding Song Still Sums It Up

Thanks to Jonathan from Monroe for reaching out to PillowTalk on the way home. The sound of the love songs brought to mind his appreciation for what he has in his life.

"Hi Sharon, it's me Jonathan.I was just driving home and thinking about how wonderful our life has been together and I wanted to dedicate a song to you. I said I'm going to call Dean Richards and he picked right up. I wanted to dedicate our wedding song I Could Not Ask For More because it's so true and it just sums up everything about you. I'm just so grateful to the Lord that he gave you to me."

Congratulations to Jonathan and Sharon of Monroe, who will celebrate 19 years of marriage in July of this year.